Delhi-bound Air India flight returns to Melbourne due to medical emergency

PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Jul 31, 2023 07:51 AM IST

The flight AI309, operated with a Boeing Dreamliner, took off again after de-planing the unwell passenger and his family members.

A Delhi-bound Air India flight returned to Melbourne due to a medical emergency after being airborne for more than one hour on Sunday morning, according to an airline official.

The passenger was de-planed after a doctor onboard suggested that they needed to be hospitalised. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(Representative image)
The passenger was de-planed after a doctor onboard suggested that they needed to be hospitalised. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(Representative image)

The flight AI309, operated with a Boeing Dreamliner, took off again after de-planing the unwell passenger and his family members and later landed at Delhi airport in the evening at around 2130 hours.

The official said that one passenger was feeling unwell and a doctor onboard suggested that the passenger needed to be hospitalised. Since it was a medical emergency, the flight which was airborne for a little over one hour returned to Melbourne in the morning, the official said.

Details about the number of passengers onboard could not be immediately ascertained.

