Air India flight makes emergency landing in Silchar due to a 'technical glitch'

An Air India flight carrying 144 passengers made an emergency landing at the Kumbirgram Airport in Assam’s Silchar due to a technical glitch
The Air India flight which made an emergency landing at Silchar airport has blocked the only runway there. (Photo-Sourced)
Updated on Nov 10, 2021 12:54 PM IST
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha

A Kolkata-bound Air India flight with 144 passengers on board made an emergency landing minutes after taking off from the Kumbirgram Airport in Assam’s Silchar due to a technical glitch on Wednesday morning.

PK Gorai, the airport director, said the pilot detected the glitch along with a hydraulic leak. “...the pilot...landed the plane back at the Silchar airport. A full emergency was declared at the airport and the flight also suffered landing gear failure.” Gorai said they were trying to figure out what went wrong. “This is a huge plane and we have only one runway at our airport which is presently blocked. If this Air India flight does not fly, we have to cancel other flights for now.”

The defence airport in Silchar is partially being used for domestic purposes. A greenfield airport is proposed to be built in the region. An aviation ministry team recently visited Cachar to find land for the proposed airport.

