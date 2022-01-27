Air India flights under Tata Group will have these changes

Tata Group which officially became the owner of Air India starting from January 27 (Thursday) after the divestment process was complete has thought of some changes to be made for an overhaul of the brand of the debt-laden airline. According to a PTI report, the employees have been told that efforts will be made to change the image, attitude and perception of Air India. On Thursday, Air India offered enhanced meal services on four flights from Mumbai even before the handover was complete.

Here are the changes that are being planned:

Guests not passengers

According to reports, the cabin crew members have been instructed to address passengers as guests.

Grooming executive

The crew members will have to be smartly dressed and well-groomed and grooming executives will be conducting checks at the airports.

Closing doors 10 minutes before

The renewed focus will be on the performance of Air India. Timeliness is the top priority of the new management. Hence, doors will be closed 10 minutes before departure.

Ratan Tata's message

A special audio message by Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, will also be played in flights and crew will be instructed on when and how to play it.

Enhanced meal service on select flights for a few days

The enhanced meal service will be continued on some select flights in the initial days. Then the service will be expanded in a phased manner. On Friday, the special meal will be served on the Mumbai-Newark flight and five Mumbai-Delhi flights.

On Friday, all flights will have a special welcome address by the pilots announcing that Air India has officially become a part of the Tata Group.

As the takeover was complete, Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran sent a message to all Air India employees that memories are wonderful but now is the time to look ahead as the entore nation is looking at Air India and the Tatas waiting to see what will be achieved in the coming days.

