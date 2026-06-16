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Air India introduces ‘basic’ fare option on domestic routes: What you need to know

The airline said while the passengers will be offered 15 kg checked baggage and 7 kg cabin baggage allowance, complimentary meals will not be included.

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 08:41 pm IST
Written by Majid Alam
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Air India on Tuesday announced ‘Basic’ fare category for travellers on select domestic routes in a move to bring down the fare for “price-conscious travellers”.

Air India has announced the introduction of its new ‘Basic’ fare family. (Air India)

The airline said that while the passengers will be offered 15 kg checked baggage allowance and 7 kg cabin baggage allowance, complimentary meals will not be included.

It said that the optional fare band was designed for price-conscious travellers who prefer unbundled services.

Also Read: Air India Express flight with 180 passengers returns to Kannur after pilots detect technical issue mid-air

“The introduction of Basic fare builds on Air India’s branded fare families - Value, Classic, and Flex - introduced in 2024 as part of the airline’s effort to simplify and enhance its customer offering,” the airline statement said.

What changes with the new measure?

The ‘Basic’ fare is currently available on select domestic routes. The airline said it will assess customer response and feedback during the trial phase and decide according to the responses.

 
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