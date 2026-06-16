Air India introduces ‘basic’ fare option on domestic routes: What you need to know

Air India on Tuesday announced ‘Basic’ fare category for travellers on select domestic routes in a move to bring down the fare for “price-conscious travellers”.

Air India has announced the introduction of its new ‘Basic’ fare family. (Air India)

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The airline said that while the passengers will be offered 15 kg checked baggage allowance and 7 kg cabin baggage allowance, complimentary meals will not be included.

It said that the optional fare band was designed for price-conscious travellers who prefer unbundled services.

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“The introduction of Basic fare builds on Air India’s branded fare families - Value, Classic, and Flex - introduced in 2024 as part of the airline’s effort to simplify and enhance its customer offering,” the airline statement said.

What changes with the new measure?

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{{^usCountry}} The ‘Basic’ fare category will be optional for the passengers and and travellers will continue to have the choice of booking across fare categories, including Value, Classic, and Flex. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ‘Basic’ fare category will be optional for the passengers and and travellers will continue to have the choice of booking across fare categories, including Value, Classic, and Flex. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The introduction of Basic fare simply adds another layer of choice, particularly for price-conscious travellers who prefer a more unbundled offering,” Air India statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The introduction of Basic fare simply adds another layer of choice, particularly for price-conscious travellers who prefer a more unbundled offering,” Air India statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, if a passenger has booked the ‘basic' fare category, there will still be option to pre-purchase meals up to 24 hours before departure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, if a passenger has booked the ‘basic' fare category, there will still be option to pre-purchase meals up to 24 hours before departure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In case of a schedule change or reaccommodation, pre-purchased meals will be automatically transferred to the new flight, or fully refunded if unavailable, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In case of a schedule change or reaccommodation, pre-purchased meals will be automatically transferred to the new flight, or fully refunded if unavailable, it added. {{/usCountry}}

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The ‘Basic’ fare is currently available on select domestic routes. The airline said it will assess customer response and feedback during the trial phase and decide according to the responses.

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