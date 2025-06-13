Air India plane crash: DNA matching underway, 6 bodies returned to families | Top updates

As the country mourns the loss of lives in the devastating crash of an Air India Boeing 787 shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, authorities have intensified efforts to identify the victims through DNA sampling. A relative of yesterday's Air India plane crash victim gives her DNA sample for identification of bodies at a hospital in Ahmedabad.(PTI)

As rescue and recovery operations continue at the crash site, the focus is also on the process of DNA identification, a critical step in bringing closure to grieving families.

Forensic teams are working around the clock to collect DNA samples from the remains recovered from the charred wreckage.

DNA identification underway

According to PTI, Relatives of the deceased have been arriving at local hospitals and morgues, many of them asking to provide saliva or blood samples to assist with the matching process.

Authorities are prioritising cases where preliminary identifications have been made through personal belongings or documentation, to expedite the DNA matching.

Most of the bodies were charred beyond recognition, and DNA testing was being conducted to identify the victims. More bodies are expected to be found in the search at the crash site. There was no information on whether the black boxes — the flight data and cockpit voice recorders — had been recovered.

One family member, waiting outside the forensic unit, said: “We came all the way from Surat as soon as we heard the news. We just want to take him home.”

Volunteers who rushed to help after a passenger jet crashed into a residential neighbourhood of India's Ahmedabad city described Friday the intense fireball they faced

Bodies handed over to victims' families

Meanwhile, police have confirmed that six bodies have so far been identified and handed over to their families.

"We have handed over six bodies to relatives. We have started the process of collecting DNA samples of relatives for profiling to identify bodies that are charred beyond recognition. Relatives of 215 deceased persons have approached us to give their samples," Inspector Chirag Gosai said.

Air India and state officials have promised full support to the victims’ families, including assistance with transport, accommodation, and counselling services.

PM Modi visits the Air India plane crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with top officials of the Gujarat government after visiting the site of the Air India plane crash here.

Before the meeting, PM Modi visited the crash site and took stock of the situation there. He also met those who were injured in the incident.

The meeting was held at the GujSail building near the city airport.