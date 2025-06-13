Air India Ahmedabad plane crash live updates: US, UK to join probe; Amit Shah holds key meeting
After India launched a formal investigation into Thursday's Air India plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, one of the worst air tragedies in recent times, both American and British investigation teams were deployed to support the probe. The US National Transportation Safety Board announced it would send investigators to assist their Indian counterparts, while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that a UK investigation team had been dispatched....Read More
On the other hand, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has ramped up its emergency response, increasing the number of deployed teams at the crash site to seven. As of Friday morning, 81 bodies were recovered from the wreckage, said NDRF Inspector Vinay Kumar.
At least 260 people were killed when an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed 33 seconds after taking off on Thursday and rammed into a nearby medical college hostel.
While the government so far hasn’t released official figures of casualties, Union home minister Amit Shah confirmed that only one of the 242 people on board – 230 passengers and 12 crew members – survived; police commissioner Vidhi Chaudhary said the toll stood at 260 people, suggesting that more people died when the jet ploughed into a medical staff hostel in a blazing fireball. Officials said at least 50 more students were injured in the hostel.
Eyewitnesses described a massive fireball and black smoke rising into the sky moments after the aircraft went down.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting in the wake of the deadly Air India plane crash in Gujarat and obtained detailed information regarding the entire incident.
In this meeting, Shah reviewed the rescue and relief operations and issued necessary instructions to the concerned officials. CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, Union Minister CR Patil, Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, and Union Minister of State (MoS) Muralidhar Mohol also joined the meeting.
Shah also said that from DNA sample collection for the deceased and their families, to identification, and the safe return of mortal remains to their respective homes, would be fully supported by the government.
- Ahmedabad police commissioner Vidhi Chaudhary said the toll stood at 260 people.
- A formal investigation has been launched by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the deadly crash of Air India flight 171.
- The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is a division of the Ministry of Civil Aviation tasked with probing aircraft accidents in India.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and obtained detailed information regarding the entire incident.
- The Indian government also constituted a high-level committee of people with expertise in multiple disciplines to examine the crash incident and devise ways to strengthen aviation safety by preventing such incidents in the future.
- The Tata group-owned airline has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information. Those calling from outside India can call 91 8062779200.
- The Tata Group has announced a compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of each person who lost their lives in the crash.
- The flight was operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025, and carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national.
- Former Gujarat chief minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Rupani was among the passengers who died after an Air India plane crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.
- US President Donald Trump has said that the plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad was "terrible and horrific" and offered support to India.
Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party postponed all of their party functions and events for the next three days in tribute to the victims of the Air India plane crash, which happened earlier on Thursday, the party's chief said.
"Tribute to everyone who lost their lives in the very tragic accident in Ahmedabad! In this hour of grief, all of us are with every bereaved family. All the functions of SP will remain postponed for the next 3 days," Yadav posted on X.
During the meeting, Amit Shah said that from DNA sample collection for the deceased and their families, to identification, and the safe return of mortal remains to their respective homes, would be fully supported by the government.
Union home minister Amit Shah held a meeting in the wake of the deadly Air India plane crash in Gujarat and obtained detailed information regarding the entire incident.
In this meeting, Shah reviewed the rescue and relief operations and issued necessary instructions to the concerned officials.
The Indian government also constituted a high-level committee of people with expertise in multiple disciplines to examine the crash incident and devise ways to strengthen aviation safety by preventing such incidents in the future.
Air India, the Tata group-owned airline, has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information. Those calling from outside India can call 91 8062779200.
Ahmedabad police commissioner Vidhi Chaudhary said the toll stood at 260 people, suggesting that more people died when the jet ploughed into a medical staff hostel in a blazing fireball. Officials said at least 50 more students were injured in the hostel.
As of Friday morning, 81 bodies were recovered from the wreckage, said NDRF Inspector Vinay Kumar. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has ramped up its emergency response, increasing the number of deployed teams at the crash site to seven.