Air India Ahmedabad plane crash live updates: US, UK to join probe; Amit Shah holds key meeting

Air India plane crash live updates: As of Friday morning, 81 bodies were recovered from the wreckage.

After India launched a formal investigation into Thursday's Air India plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, one of the worst air tragedies in recent times, both American and British investigation teams were deployed to support the probe. The US National Transportation Safety Board announced it would send investigators to assist their Indian counterparts, while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that a UK investigation team had been dispatched....Read More

On the other hand, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has ramped up its emergency response, increasing the number of deployed teams at the crash site to seven. As of Friday morning, 81 bodies were recovered from the wreckage, said NDRF Inspector Vinay Kumar.

At least 260 people were killed when an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed 33 seconds after taking off on Thursday and rammed into a nearby medical college hostel.

While the government so far hasn’t released official figures of casualties, Union home minister Amit Shah confirmed that only one of the 242 people on board – 230 passengers and 12 crew members – survived; police commissioner Vidhi Chaudhary said the toll stood at 260 people, suggesting that more people died when the jet ploughed into a medical staff hostel in a blazing fireball. Officials said at least 50 more students were injured in the hostel.

Eyewitnesses described a massive fireball and black smoke rising into the sky moments after the aircraft went down.

Amit Shah holds a review meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting in the wake of the deadly Air India plane crash in Gujarat and obtained detailed information regarding the entire incident.

In this meeting, Shah reviewed the rescue and relief operations and issued necessary instructions to the concerned officials. CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, Union Minister CR Patil, Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, and Union Minister of State (MoS) Muralidhar Mohol also joined the meeting.

Shah also said that from DNA sample collection for the deceased and their families, to identification, and the safe return of mortal remains to their respective homes, would be fully supported by the government.

