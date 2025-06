Who were the passengers on board the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad?

A London-bound Air India flight crashed 33 seconds after take-off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, killing 229 passengers and 12 crew members on board. One Indian origin British national, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, seated in 11A miraculously survived the accident and remains in hospital. Ahmedabad: Relatives mourn the death a victim in yesterday's Air India flight 171 plane crash, at a hospital mortuary in Ahmedabad, Friday, June 13, 2025.(PTI)

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating as AI 171, rammed into the doctors' hostel of BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad's Meghani Nagar area at 1:39 pm, reducing the building to rubble and sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

Among the deceased was former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani. The victims also included a couple from Agra heading for a UK holiday, two siblings on a summer trip, and a family of five who were taking selfies moments before disaster struck. Two young British nationals, who had just wrapped up a “magical” India tour, also perished in the crash.

The crash has claimed lives across nationalities. In a statement, Air India confirmed the aircraft was carrying 169 Indian passengers, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.

Who were the passengers onboard Air India flight?

169 Indian passengers

Prayash Pramukh Nanda, Dilip Mahendrabhai Patel, Babiben Kuberbhai Patel, K. Patel, Meena Dilip Patel, Vijay Raminiklal Rupani, Alpa Nishith Soni, Swapnil Soni, Yoga Soni, Neha Pramukh Nanda, Pramukh Pravesh Nanda, S. Patel, Vallabh Naginji Agheda, Vinaben Vallabh Agheda, Manav Amrutlal, H. Avaiya, Jaiminiben Chaudhari, Dhanjibhai Chaudhary, Kamleshbhai Chaudhary, R Chauhan, A Chittewala, Atul Kumar Chovadadiya, Ravji Shambhu Chovatia, Ravji Shardaban Chovatia, R Christian, David Rozar Christian, M Dangar, Nirupa Dangar, Pushpaben Rajnikant Darji, Rajnikant Chimanlal Darji, K Darji, Nabanita Dangar, Smita Jyoti Indravadan Doshi, Faizan Rafik, Jayaben Khorajiya, Kantilal Jagjivandas Gohil, Akshay R Gohel, R Godiwala, J Godiwala, Chandraprakash Hari, Narpat Balub, Hirpara, V Hirpara, Nusratjahan Jethara, B Jimulia, R Jimulia, Miraya Joshi, Pradyut Joshi, Prateek Joshi, Nakul Joshi, Payal Sureshbhai Khatik, Anil Lalji Khimani, Nilkumar Khunt, Yasha Kamdar, S Makwana, Bhavik Maheshwari, Aparna Lavania, Neeraj Lavania, Megha Mehta, Sunil Kumar Mehta, Varsha Mehta, Prakash Chandra Menaria, Vardi Chand Menaria, Sajeedaben Salim Mister, K Mistri, Shagun Modi, Shhub Modi, Mariyam Inayat Padariya, Riddhi Padsalgi, K. Paghdal, N. Paghdal, Sanjana Saurin Palkhiwala, Narendramanilal Panchal, H. Pandya, N. Pandya, Abhinav Shivbhai Panihar, Chaitanya Ramanlal Parikh, Hansaben Bhogilal Parmar, Bhogilalbhai Parmar, A. Patel, Babubhai Manjibhai Patel, Bharatiben Ashokbhai Patel, Bharatiben Jasbhai Patel, B Patel, C Patel, Dineshkumar Vasantkumar Patel, Drik Prafulkumar Patel, Divyaben Rajnikant Patel, Dushyantkumar H Patel, Haribhai Patel, Heena Saurabhkumar Patel, Hemangini Bharatbhai Patel, Jayaben Shantilal Patel, Jayshree Shantilal Patel, Kailashben Dhirubhai Patel, K Patel, Kiritkumar Patel, Kunjbihari M Patel, L Patel, M Patel, Mukundkumar Patel, N Patel, Nadeem Ashokbhai Patel, Nikhilkumar Patel, P. Patel, P. Patel, Pooja Harshit Patel, Prashantkumar Dilipbhai Patel, Pravinkumar Patel, P. Patel, Radhabai Patel, Rajnikant Mahijibhai Patel, R. Patel, Ranjaben Patel, Ratilal Ambalal Patel, Rekhabenratilal Patel, Rudra Chiragkumar Patel, Rupaben Pinal Patel, Sahil Salim Ibrahim Patel, Shashikant Raojibhai Patel, Sombahai Jethabhai Patel, Taralikaben Patel, Ushabenvinodchandra Patel, Vaibhav Patel, Vinodchandragovindbhai Patel, V. Patel, Mayur Ashok Patel, Abshaben Pawar, Mahadev Pawar, V Peshavaria, K Prajapati, Akshkumar Purohit, Vasuben Narendra sinh Raj, Khusboo Rajpurohit, Bhavna Bipin Rana, Anamdeen Rana, Khushboo Rajpurohit, Narsih Raghavbhai Sagparia, Baduruddin Raju, Hansabai Halani, Narsinhji Ajaylal Saiyed, Tasnim Inaiyatal Saiyed, Waqueelnai Inaiyatal Saiyed, Hiteshkumar Dhirajlal Shah, Amita Hitesh Shah, Rupaben Pinakinbhai Shah, Pinakin Bulabhai Shah, A. Sharma, Parth M. Sharma, S. Sharma, Smit P. Shah, T. Thakkar, W. Vaghela, P. Vaghela, M. Vaghela, Z. Vahora, Rama Valubai, A. Vansadiya, D. Vansadiya, Ashaben Rajakbhai Vahora, Komi Vyas

53 British passengers

A Amin, Subhashchandra Amin, K. Patel, Dhir Baxi, Heer Baxi, G Brahmbhatt, Kalyani Gaurav Brahmbhatt, Aadi Girish, Takshvi Girish, Ashwin Suresh Brahmbhatt, F Greenhalgh, Kamesh Nilkanth, Nilesh Joshi, Panna Nagar, Elcina Alpesh Makan, Jamie Ray Meek, Mohammed Aman Ahmed, Rajanikant Haridas Merwana, Raxa Mody, Rudra Mody, B. Modi, Aakesh Mody, S. Nanabava, M. Parmar, G. Parmar, Altufhusan Ismail Patel, Dipak Bhikhabhai Patel, Dinesh Harishbhai Patel, Hiteshkant Patel, N. Patel, Nandini Patel, Rameshbhai Patel, Jayantlal C. Patel, Jayashri Patel, M. Patel, Mital Patel, Manjulaben Patel, N. Patel, Nilesh Patel, P. Patel, Rajshree Patel, S. Patel, Shehzad Patel, S. Patoliya, Vishwash kumar Ramesh (Survivor), Naisat Saiyed, Saiyedmiyaja Saiyed, Ketankumar Shah, Smit Shah, A. Shaikh, F. Shaikh, Adam Ali Siyed, Hina Adam Taju, Ali Siyed, Adam Taju, Adam Taju, Irshad Adam Taju

7 Portuguese passengers

Vanita Cana, Santubhai Bica, Chandu Bagubane, Devji Lacmane, Girish Lalji, Vassaramo R. Premji, Hemaxi Shantilal

1 Canadian passenger

Nirali Sureshkumar Patel

List of victims in the Air India flight crash(HT Photo)

In the aftermath, the Tata Group, which owns Air India, announced a compensation of ₹1 crore to the families of each person who lost their lives in the crash.

Investigation teams from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) have been deployed to determine the cause of the accident. The black box has been recovered and preliminary findings are awaited.