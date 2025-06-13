Air India plane crash lone survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh's first reaction: 'For a moment, I felt…'

A day after the tragic crash of an Air India flight in Ahmedabad that claimed 241 lives, the lone survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, spoke to the media for the first time, recounting the harrowing moments of his miraculous survival. The conversation is the only first-hand account from inside the doomed flight. ‘I thought I could come out… and I did’: Vishwash Kumar, sole survivor of Air India crash, recounts escape from Air India flight's rubble(AFP)

The 40-year-old Indian origin British national spoke with DD News on Friday morning from the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. He was seated in row 11A, next to a left-side window in the economy section of the ill-fated aircraft – near an emergency exit – when the crash occurred.

Lone survivor of Ahmedabad plane crash recalls his lucky escape

“Even I can't believe how I came out of it alive. For a moment, I felt like I was going to die too. But when I opened my eyes and looked around, I realized I was alive. I still can't believe how I survived,” Vishwash Kumar recalled the sequence of the events after the impact near Meghani Nagar area.

The aircraft, which was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members, plunged 33 seconds after takeoff, slamming into buildings near the airport. According to Air India authorities, the passengers included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national.

He seemed visibly shaken but coherent as he said, “When the flight took off, within 5 to 10 seconds it felt like it was stuck in the air. Suddenly, the lights started flickering – green and white – then the plane rammed into some establishment that was there,” Kumar recounted.

Kumar’s section of the aircraft, he said, remained grounded and did not crash onto the roof of the building, unlike the rest of the plane. “When I saw the exit, I thought I could come out. I tried, and I did. Maybe the people who were on the other side of the plane weren’t able to.”

The British national said that his left hand was burned in the blaze that broke out soon after the crash. “I don’t know how I survived. I saw people dying in front of my eyes – the air hostesses, and two people I saw near me…I walked out of the rubble,” he added.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and met with Kumar. “The Prime Minister asked about my well-being and how it all unfolded. I told him that I am okay,” Kumar said.

PM Modi meets survivors of Air India tragedy in Ahmedabad

Before heading to the hospital, where he met with survivors receiving treatment, the Prime Minister inspected the wreckage and assessed the situation on ground. He also chaired a review meeting with senior officials at the Ahmedabad airport to discuss rescue operations and the ongoing investigation.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Visited the crash site in Ahmedabad today. The scene of devastation is saddening. Met officials and teams working tirelessly in the aftermath. Our thoughts remain with those who lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy."

In a separate post, he added, "We are all devastated by the air tragedy in Ahmedabad. The loss of so many lives in such a sudden and heartbreaking manner is beyond words. Condolences to all the bereaved families. We understand their pain and also know that the void left behind will be felt for years to come. Om Shanti."

The Prime Minister was accompanied during his visit by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, union minister of state Murlidhar Mohol, and Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi.