Who is Vishwash Kumar Ramesh? The lone survivor of Air India plane crash, seated in 11A

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh has been identified as the only survivor of the Air India crash that claimed the lives of the other 241 people on board. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed into a medical college hostel just 33 seconds after takeoff on Thursday afternoon. Vishwash Kumar Ramesh was returning to the UK with his brother. (PTI Photo)

Amid numerous videos from the scene, one showed a man walking away in a bloodstained shirt. He was later identified as Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor and passenger of the ill-fated flight.

Who is Vishwash Kumar Ramesh?

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh is a 40-year-old British national who was visiting family in India. He was returning to the UK with his brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh, 45. Vishwash was seated in 11A, while his brother occupied a different row on the plane.

“Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly,” Vishwash, told HT.

Still holding his Air India boarding pass, Vishwash recounted, "When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital."

The brothers had recently visited Diu together. Vishwash added, "He was travelling with me and I can’t find him anymore.”

Vishwash has lived in London for 20 years, where his wife and child also reside.

Current Condition

Vishwash sustained impact injuries to his chest, eyes, and feet. He is currently receiving treatment at Civil Hospital, Asarwa, in Ahmedabad.

Dr. Rajnish Patel, professor and head of surgery at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, told CNN that Vishwash's condition is "not very critical" and he is expected to be discharged in the next few days.

“He has some blood in the images, but he’s not very badly injured. He is very comfortable and under strict observation, no issues,” Patel told CNN.