Air India Rebranding: Airline reveals new livery and logo

Tata Group-owned airline Air India revealed its new logo and livery colours on Thursday. As part of its logo, Air India retained the red and white colours, with a dash of purple. The new logo will be called ‘The Vista.’ The airline also revealed its new tail design and theme song as part of the event. Tata Sons Chairman Chandrashekaran said that the logo signifies limitless possibilities and confidence.

Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD, Air India and Chandrasekaran

“The new logo that you see here today… the vista signified by that historically used window (the peak of the golden window singnifies limitless possibilities, progress, confidence and all of it,” said Chandrasekaran.

“We are focusing on upgrading all human resource aspect... While we have ordered a large number of aircraft… We have to refurbish and get our current fleet in acceptable level... It is going to be a lot of hard work but the path is clear...We know where we want to be... The new logo represents our bold vision,” he added.

“Colours, patterns, shapes and how they come together and what they represent matter, but our actions speak so much louder. We are in the midst of a total transformation to reimagine the role of India’s flagship airline”, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said.

The iconic 'Maharaja', which served as Air India's mascot for decades, will "live on" and continue to "be part of the airline's journey into the future", he added.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the airline said, “The new look reimagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system - symbolising a ‘Window of Possibilities’… Air India’s new logo symbol - ‘The Vista’ - is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline’s bold, confident outlook for the future.”

“Air India is making significant investments throughout the guest experience to elevate its service and to strengthening its position as the preferred airline for travellers flying to, from, and within India,” the airline's release said.

“Air India has launched a new website and mobile app, offering a significantly improved web experience with new digital tools and features,” it added.

In a statement issued earlier, the airline said that a new era of transformation will be revealed at an event on August 10. The logo of Air India that it used since 2014 showed a red swan with the orange Konark Chakra image on it. The airline said that it will get a new livery that will feature red, white and purple. While red and white are Air India's colours, the purple is taken from the livery of the airline Vistara.

On January 27, 2022, Tata Sons, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Talace Private Limited, acquired a complete ownership stake in the financially struggling Air India. Following this acquisition, Tata Sons revealed its intention to merge Air India and Vistara into a single unified entity. This merger process is projected to be finalized by March 2024. As part of the merger, Singapore Airlines is set to hold a 25 percent ownership stake in the newly formed merged company.

In addition to the aforementioned developments, there are plans to merge Air India Express and Air Asia India, resulting in the creation of a unified low-cost carrier airline.

In December 2022, the Tata Group took a step towards the rebranding of Air India by enlisting the services of Futurebrands, a brand and design consultancy based in London. This move signifies the Tata Group's commitment to shaping the future identity of Air India through strategic rebranding efforts.

