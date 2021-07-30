Air India to increase US flights amid fall season admission

Air India will increase the number of its US flights in August keeping in mind the fall season admission in US schools and universities, reports said. The carrier too informed on its social media handle that it will operate additional flights between New Delhi and Newark on August 6, 13, 20 and 27. "These are in addition to the existing flights operating on this sector," Air Indian tweeted on Friday. India and United States have a travel bubble agreement after the international flights resumed in 2020. But the number came down following the US Presidential proclamation during the second wave of the pandemic in India. Now, the carrier will increase the number of flights per week from 10 to 21. The number reached 40 in 2020.

On May 4, the US government put restrictions on Indians travelling to the US because of the second wave in the pandemic. "Effective May 4, the entry into the United States of certain nonimmigrant travellers who have been physically present in India is suspended by Presidential Proclamation. US citizens, lawful permanent residents (LPR), and immigrants are not subject to the proclamation," the order said. However, students with valid F-1 or M-1 visas intending t begin or continue academic studies beginning August 1, 2021, or later were exempt from this restriction. Students have to enter the United States up to 30 days prior to the beginning of their studies in which case many students have already reached there but as the US visa process in India got delayed, universities will allow late entry in this session.

When will the US lift travel restrictions in general?

In July, the United States lowered travel advisory for India from level 4 to level 3, which means US citizens should reconsider travelling to India. Level 4 meant no travel. Though this is meant for US citizens and not for Indian travellers wanting to visit the US, the lowering of the warning implied that the US recognised the improving Covid-19 situation in India.

However, the lifting of travel restrictions for India in the US will take time as the US has not yet lifted travel curbs for European countries, because of the spread of the Delta variant. A Reuters report quoting White House officials said US authorities do not intend to lift any entry restriction " at this point".