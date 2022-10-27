Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Airbus C295 aircraft's manufacturing facility to come up in Vadodara

Airbus C295 aircraft's manufacturing facility to come up in Vadodara

india news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 04:24 PM IST

The foundation laying ceremony for setting up of the facility will be held on October 30 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it.

An exhibit of Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) C-295 transport aircraft during the 12th edition of DefExpo, in Gandhinagar on October 18.(PTI)
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

A manufacturing facility for production of Airbus C295 transport aircraft will come up in Vadodara in Gujarat, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said on Thursday.

The foundation laying ceremony for setting up of the facility will be held on October 30 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it, officials said.

"For the first time, the C-295 aircraft will be manufactured outside of Europe," Kumar said.

In September last year, India sealed a nearly 21,000 crore deal with Airbus Defence and Space to procure 56 C-295 transport aircraft to replace the ageing Avro-748 planes of the IAF under a project that entails manufacturing of military aircraft in India for the first time by a private company.

Under the agreement, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in 'fly-away' condition from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain within four years and the subsequent 40 aircraft will be manufactured and assembled by the Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) in India as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies.

The regulatory approval for the ambitious programme was accorded by the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) last week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
indian air force gujarat aircraft
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP