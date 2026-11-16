Airport User Development Fee: How it works and why fares vary by airport

A sharp difference in the User Development Fee (UDF) is one reason why airlines have opposed a decision to shift flights to 14 overseas destinations from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to the greenfield Navi Mumbai airport. FILE PHOTO: A man takes a picture of a Vistara airline passanger aircraft parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, February 1, 2024. (REUTERS)

The Adani Group-led Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) wants to shift flights to 14 foreign destinations from CSMIA to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) beginning March 2027 to facilitate the demolition and redevelopment of Mumbai’s six-decade-old Terminal 1.

The 14 destinations include Doha, Riyadh, Kuwait, Bahrain, Kathmandu, and Dhaka. Gulf carriers, which will be most affected by the move, are reported to have threatened to escalate the issue at the diplomatic level.

The move is projected to affect nearly 5 million passengers annually. Amid pushback from global carriers and the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis last week said he had written to the civil aviation ministry proposing a phased redevelopment of Terminal 1B and 1A to avoid shifting flights altogether. The opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) has also backed the chief minister’s suggestion that the airport authorities complete the redevelopment of Terminal 1B first, to accommodate flights from Terminal 1A, which could then be rebuilt.

The Adani Group’s airport arm, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, which runs both airports, has offered airlines a full one-year waiver on landing fees at NMIA and proposed “cash vouchers” to offset the steeper UDF for flyers.

What is UDF and how it started

Before airport privatisation began in 1999, flyers paid only a nominal, built-in Passenger Service Fee (PSF) to cover security and facilitation costs.

That changed with the development of India’s first greenfield Public-Private Partnership (PPP) airport in Kochi in 1999, followed by the privatisation of Delhi and Mumbai airports and the launch of greenfield airports in Bengaluru and Hyderabad in 2006.

These projects were governed by concession agreements, including Operations, Management and Development Agreements (OMDAs), which split the airport revenues into two streams: aeronautical (from aircraft and passenger services) and non-aeronautical (from retail, food and beverages, and parking).

Today, UDF, a component of airfare, is an important component of aeronautical charges at an airport, as determined by the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) under the AERA Act, which regulates economic aspects of airports handling at least 3.5 million passengers annually.

AERA sets UDF rates under a five-year Multi-Year Tariff Plan (MYTP), factoring in return on investment, operating costs, taxes, and service standards.

In March 2008, Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport became the first private airport approved to levy UDF. Although it initially charged only departing passengers, AERA later allowed operators to levy UDF on arriving flyers as well, raising ticket costs.

Classified as part of aeronautical charges, the UDF is levied to recover capital expenditure, debt servicing, depreciation, and operation and maintenance costs for airport infrastructure.

Mumbai (CSMIA)

Under its MYTP for FY 2025–29, first-year UDF ranges between ₹75 and ₹695. As part of this plan, departing passengers on international routes pay ₹615 (domestic leg/transfer) and ₹695 (international), while arriving domestic and international passengers are charged Rs75 and ₹304, respectively.

Navi Mumbai (NMIA)

For the period from June 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, AERA approved a departing UDF of ₹620 for domestic passengers and ₹1,225 for international flyers, nearly double Mumbai’s rate. For arriving domestic and international passengers, NMIA levies a UDF of ₹270 and ₹525, respectively. This tariff will go further higher in the subsequent years of the NMIA’s first tariff control period (2025-2030)

Airport operators have increasingly sought new ways to structure UDF beyond flat rates.

How UDF is evolving

In its fourth MYTP (FY 2025–29), AERA allowed GMR-operated Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport to charge UDF based on cabin class for international passengers.

GMR has now proposed a distance-linked UDF model for its greenfield Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport (Bhogapuram Airport) in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district, which began operations on August 17 this year.

In its tariff proposal for the first control period (April 1, 2026–March 31, 2031), GMR sought a first-year UDF of ₹1,000 for departing domestic flyers travelling under 1,000 km, and ₹1,230 for distances above 1,000 km. For arriving domestic passengers, the proposed fees are ₹400 (under 1,000 km) and ₹530 (over 1,000 km), with annual escalations built in. The proposal has a built-in escalation clause.

If AERA approves the Bhogapuram Airport proposal, this would be the third tweak in UDF since its introduction in 2008.