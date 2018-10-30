Ajay Bassi moves SC against transfer, says it impedes probe against Asthana

Ajay Bassi, the officer investigating CBI special director Rakesh Asthana in the bribery case against him, on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging his transfer to Port Blair in the Andamans.

Bassi, a deputy superintendent of police with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), said his transfer impedes with the impartial investigation.

The officer said he has incriminating evidence against Asthana in the bribery case and asked the top court to call for evidence of technical surveillance, according to news agency ANI.

Bassi also sought the setting up a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to investigate charges against Asthana.

The Supreme Court, however, refused to give an urgent hearing.

Hyderabad-based businessman Sana Satish Babu has alleged that Dubai-based brothers — Manoj Prasad and Somesh Prasad — claimed that they were acting on behalf of the CBI special director and allegedly struck a deal for Rs 5 crore to protect him (Babu) in a case that the agency registered against controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi last year. Former CBI director AP Singh is also an accused in the case.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 12:13 IST