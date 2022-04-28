Home / India News / Ajay Devgn says 'Hindi is our national language', Twitterati trolls him
india news

Ajay Devgn says 'Hindi is our national language', Twitterati trolls him

Responding to Kannada actor Suddep's remarks on Hindi, Ajay Devgn said that Hindi "is, was, and will always be" our national language.
Actor Ajay Devgn.
Actor Ajay Devgn.
Published on Apr 28, 2022 01:07 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Actor Ajay Devgn stoked a language war over his remark 'Hindi was, is and will always be our national language'. The 53-year-old actor is now under fire from Twitterati some of whom have objected to his tweet in response to Kannada actor Kiccha who said Hindi could not be considered a national language.

When asked about Yash-starrer KFG-2 being called a pan-India film, Sudeep had said “Hindi is no more a national language.” Devgn retorted to the comment made by the Kannada star.

Also Read: Ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's message to Ajay Devgn amid row with Sudeep

"Kiccha Sudeep, my brother, according to you, if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your native language [mother tongue] films by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man."Ajay’s tweet translated in English read.

Later #HindiIsNotNationalLanguage started trending online and Twitter was flooded with memes. Here, we have compiled some of the best reactions and memes posted by users on Twitter and you should definitely check them out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ajay devgn kichcha sudeep
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out