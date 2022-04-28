Ajay Devgn says 'Hindi is our national language', Twitterati trolls him

Actor Ajay Devgn stoked a language war over his remark 'Hindi was, is and will always be our national language'. The 53-year-old actor is now under fire from Twitterati some of whom have objected to his tweet in response to Kannada actor Kiccha who said Hindi could not be considered a national language.

When asked about Yash-starrer KFG-2 being called a pan-India film, Sudeep had said “Hindi is no more a national language.” Devgn retorted to the comment made by the Kannada star.

Also Read: Ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's message to Ajay Devgn amid row with Sudeep

"Kiccha Sudeep, my brother, according to you, if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your native language [mother tongue] films by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man."Ajay’s tweet translated in English read.

Later #HindiIsNotNationalLanguage started trending online and Twitter was flooded with memes. Here, we have compiled some of the best reactions and memes posted by users on Twitter and you should definitely check them out.

Jan Gan Man is in Bengali not in Hindi @ajaydevgn and movies are getting dubbed in Hindi because of the market not considering it as a national language. 🙏🏻😃 @KicchaSudeep more power to you sir, thanks for raising the voice. Much needed 🙏🏻 #HindiIsNotNationalLanguage https://t.co/JemDbNUI2b — Sandesh Mysore (@SandeshMysore7) April 27, 2022

#AjayDevgn isliye bollywood ki koi baat serious nhi lete.India ki koi national langauge nhi h.isko bolo eight schedule padhe . ar India ki 5 classical language h Sanskrit ,Odia,Tamil,Telugu, Kannada. ye 5 sbse old sbse rich grammatical language @ajaydevgn — Babita Tiwari (@1997ignorant) April 27, 2022