Kiccha Sudeep responds to Ajay Devgn’s tweet on his Hindi comment: ‘What if my response was typed in Kannada’

Hours after actor Ajay Devgn posted a reactionary tweet against a comment made by Kiccha Sudeep, the Kannada actor responded on Twitter attributing the misunderstanding to bad translation, assuring Ajay that he did not intend to provoke anyone with his statement. Sudeep had recently said that Hindi is no longer the national language of India, something that did not go down too well with Ajay, who reacted angrily to it. Also read: Ajay Devgn reacts to Kiccha Sudeep's ‘Hindi isn't our national language' comment: 'Why do you dub your films in Hindi?'

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday evening, quote tweeting Ajay’s original Hindi tweet, Sudeep wrote, Dear Ajay Devgn sir, the context to why I said that line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably will emphasise on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt, provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir?” In a follow-up tweet, the actor added, “I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest, as I said the line in a totally different context. Much love and wishes to you always. Hoping to seeing you soon (sic).”

Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir 😁 https://t.co/w1jIugFid6 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

Earlier, Ajay had taken offence to Sudeep’s “Hindi is not our national language” comment as he tweeted in Hindi, “Ajay tagged Kiccha in his tweet, which was written entirely in Hindi. “My brother, if according to you Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your movies in your mother tongue by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man.”

Sudeep, who is a very successful actor in the Kannada film industry, further added that he was able to understand Ajay’s tweet (written in Devanagari script) as he had learnt and respects the language. “And sir, I did understand the text you sent in Hindi. That’s only because we all have respected, loved and learnt Hindi. No offense sir, but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in Kannada!! Don't we too belong to India, sir.”

Ajay was quick to respond and seemed to bury the hatchet with it. Calling Sudeep a ‘friend’, he wrote, “Thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation.”

Sudeep responded to this by advising the senior actor to not react ‘without knowing the complete matter’. His tweet read, “Translation and interpretations are perspectives sir. That’s the reason not reacting without knowing the complete matter..matters. I don't blame you @ajaydevgn sir. Perhaps it would have been a happy moment if i had received a tweet from you for a creative reason. Luv & Regards.”

Hindi, however, is not the national language on India and never has been. India does not have any national language but Hindi and English are official languages used by the Union government.

