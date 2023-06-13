NSA Ajit Doval, US counterpart Sullivan address meet on critical, emerging tech

National security advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday met his US counterpart Jake Sullivan in the national capital wherein they held restricted discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest.Later in the day, the duo attended the second Track 1.5 dialogue on iCET which was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Both the NSAs addressed the dialogue, with the listeners comprising representatives of academia and industry from both India and the United States.They expressed satisfaction at the progress made under iCET and encouraged stakeholders on both sides to strive for technology value chain partnerships that would lead to co-development and co-production of high technology products and services in both the countries, a government statement said.Sullivan is currently on an official visit to India at the invitation of NSA Doval. He is accompanied by a delegation of senior US government officials and leaders of American industry.The visit comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled state visit to the US from June 21 to 24, wherein he will be hosted by President Joe Biden for a state dinner. Modi will also address a joint session of the US Congress.

National security advisor Ajit Doval with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too met Sullivan, and shared the pictures of their meeting on Twitter. “Glad to receive US National Security Advisor @JakeSullivan46. Reviewed progress under India-US Initiative on Critical & Emerging Technologies (iCET) and other issues of bilateral cooperation. Look forward to meeting @POTUS @JoeBiden during my upcoming State Visit to the US”, the prime minister tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON