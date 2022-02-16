Man tries to enter NSA Ajit Doval's residence, detained: Report

Security forces on Wednesday detained a man who tried to enter the residence of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in Delhi.

The special cell of the Delhi Police is questioning the man

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to available reports, the man had come in a car and stopped at the gate of the NSA's residence.

“The man from Karnataka has been handed over to police and the Intelligence Bureau. He appears to be mentally unsound,” a source in Delhi Police said.

This is a developing story.

(With inputs from bureau)