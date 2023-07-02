Who will be NCP's ‘reliable face?' Sharad Pawar's answer is… | Watch

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar in a press conference held in Pune on Sunday, confidently responded to a question about the "reliable face" of the party. With a touch of enthusiasm, Pawar raised his hand and declared, "Sharad Pawar."

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference on party leader Ajit Pawar joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI)

The incident unfolded during a media interaction where journalists sought clarity on the NCP's future leadership and who could be considered as the party's reliable representative. Known for his political acumen and experience, Sharad Pawar's response left no room for doubt as he signaled his own candidacy for the role.

His remark came hours after NCP's Ajit Pawar, along with eight party leaders, joined the Maharashtra government today. Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister of the western state - a position he will share with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Expressing displeasure over Ajit Pawar's action, the NCP boss stated that the party does not endorse Ajit's actions, as they were his individual decision.

Sharad Pawar expressed that what happened today might have been surprising for many, but not for him, as he faced a similar challenging situation in 1980 when all the party leaders deserted him. The NCP chief's statement comes shortly after Ajit Pawar's claim that he had the support and blessings of all party members for joining hands with the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

This development has caused significant political upheaval, as Ajit Pawar's actions have seemingly created a division within the party. However, Sharad Pawar reassured party members and supporters that he remains committed to strengthening the NCP and playing a vital role in the united opposition against the ruling government in the upcoming elections.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw closer, all eyes are on Sharad Pawar and the NCP to see how they navigate through this internal challenge and their positioning within the united opposition front.

