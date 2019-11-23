e-paper
Ajit Pawar sacked, Jayant Patil named NCP’s legislature party leader

The NCP on Saturday removed Ajit Pawar as its legislature party leader after he joined hands with the BJP to form government and took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2019 20:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Mumbai
Newly-sworn in Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis shakes hands with his Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in Mumbai, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Newly-sworn in Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis shakes hands with his Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in Mumbai, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (PTI file photo)
         

The NCP on Saturday removed Ajit Pawar as its legislature party leader after he joined hands with the BJP to form government and took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state. Jayant Patil was named as the new legislature party leader.

“The decision to sack Ajit Pawar was taken at the meeting of the party’s MLAs here,” party sources said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar was present at the meeting.

