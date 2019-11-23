Ajit Pawar sacked, Jayant Patil named NCP’s legislature party leader

india

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 20:31 IST

The NCP on Saturday removed Ajit Pawar as its legislature party leader after he joined hands with the BJP to form government and took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state. Jayant Patil was named as the new legislature party leader.

“The decision to sack Ajit Pawar was taken at the meeting of the party’s MLAs here,” party sources said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar was present at the meeting.