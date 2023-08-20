Ajit Pawar that woodpecker who will make hole in Shinde's chair: Sanjay Raut

Amid a row over Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar's meeting at an industrialist's house in Pune, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut said the meeting, as far as he knew, was not political. The Pawars (Sharad and Ajit) hold posts in many non-political organisations working in Maharashtra and the 'secret' meeting was in regarding the functioning of those organisations, Sanjay Raut wrote in his weekly column Rokthok in Saamana.

Sanjay Raut said Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar's recent meeting was not political.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Many experts failed to understand the politics of the Pawars. Once Balasaheb Thackeray made a cartoon on political leaders of Maharashtra. He drew Sharad Pawar as a woodpecker bird who can make a hole in the chair. It seems now Ajit Pawar has emerged as the woodpecker. He made a hole in the Nationalist Congress Party...Devendra Fadnavis will use this woodpecker to make a hole in Eknath Shinde's chair, it is certain," Sanjay Raut wrote.

'Shinde as CM loss for BJP in Maharashtra'

A delegation that believes that making Eknath Shinde the CM has been a loss for the BJP in Maharashtra has already met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, Sanjay Raut wrote. But Shinde is claiming he would remain the chief minister even after 2024 -- the state assembly elections. "If that is the case, then Ajit Pawar should not have been brought into the picture," Sanjay Raut said,

Why Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar met: Sanjay Raut reveals the 'real reason'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Sharad Pawar brought Ajit Pawar to politics. Whatever Ajit Pawar is today is because of Sharad Pawar. Still Ajit Pawar ditched Sharad Pawar. But they are on talking terms and this is certain to create confusion among people. But as far as I know the meeting was not political. There are many educational, agricultural institutions under the Pawars where Sharad Pawar brought Ajit Pawar. The meeting was about the future of these institutions," Sanjay Raut said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON