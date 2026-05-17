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Ajmer man assaulted, forced to drink urine by wife's ex-in-laws; 9 arrested

The victim had married the woman five months ago, after she allegedly took divorce from her former husband.

Updated on: May 17, 2026 08:14 pm IST
PTI |
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Nine persons, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly abducting a man and subjecting him to torture in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Sunday.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old youth in Amravati for allegedly luring women and girls.(PTI)

The incident took place on Saturday in Gagwana village under the Gegal police station area and was allegedly linked to an ongoing dispute, they said.

According to police, a marriage between a woman and a man from Beer village, had ended in divorce following which she had been living at her parental home. About five months ago, the victim, identified as Jeetu (21), married the woman.

The woman's former in-laws allegedly objected to this marriage, claiming that the issue had not been settled in accordance with community norms, and that the dispute had been ongoing.

Following this, Jeetu was allegedly abducted on Saturday, held captive, and assaulted by the woman's former in-law's. He was allegedly forced to wear a garland of shoes and slippers and made to drink urine, police said.

 
rajasthan crime police
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Ajmer man assaulted, forced to drink urine by wife's ex-in-laws; 9 arrested
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