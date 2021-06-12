Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Akali Dal's Badal announces alliance with BSP for Punjab Assembly elections

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the coming together of both parties was a "new day in politics of Punjab".
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 12, 2021 12:30 PM IST
Akali Dal on Saturday announced alliance with BSP for Punjab Assembly elections next year. (HT Photo)

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday announced its decision to form an alliance with the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the Punjab assembly elections to be held next year. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the coming together of both parties was a "new day in politics of Punjab".

The decision to tie up with the BSP was taken at the SAD's core committee meeting. In the coalition set up, Mayawati-led BSP will contest the elections from 20 seats.

Among the high-profile seats, the BSP will be fighting from Kartarpur, Jalandhar West, Jalandhar North, Ludhiana north, Pathankot, Amritsar central, Amritsar north and Mohali.

The party will also fight from Phagwara, Hoshiarpur city, Tanda, Dasuya, Chamkaur Sahib, Bassi Patahana, Mehal Kalan, Nawanshahr, Sujanpur, Bhoa, Anandpur Sahib and Payal seats.

