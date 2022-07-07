Akasa Air gets DGCA licence, to start operations by July-end

Akasa Air on Thursday got Air Operator Certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). An ANI input, quoting the aviation watchdog, said the airline can start operations.

The startup carrier, promoted by ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, will start services in late July.

In a statement, the airline said, “This is a significant milestone, enabling us to open our flights for sale and leading to the start of commercial operations.”

We are pleased to announce the receipt of our Air Operator Certificate (AOC). This is a significant milestone, enabling us to open our flights for sale and leading to the start of commercial operations. — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) July 7, 2022

It had taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 max aircraft in India on June 21. Last November, Akasa Air had announced ordering 72 '737 Max' aircraft from Boeing. The order includes two variants from the 737 MAX family -- 737-8 and 737-8-200.

The airline unveiled the first look of its crew uniform on Monday, adding that it focuses on providing the best possible stretch to ensure their comfort over their busy flight schedules. The company said it is the first Indian airline to have introduced custom trousers and jackets, with their fabric specially made for Akasa Air (using recycled polyester fabric which is made from pet bottle plastic salvaged from marine waste) and comfortable sneakers for its airline in-flight crew keeping in mind ergonomics, aesthetics and comfort.

In December last year, the company unveiled its brand logo which it said has been inspired by the element of the sky.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk