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Akasa Air, SpiceJet issue advisories amid bad weather in Mumbai, Dharamshala

Akasa Air on Tuesday issued travel advisories warning passengers of possible flight disruptions due to adverse weather conditions in Mumbai and Dharamshala.

Published on: Jun 30, 2026 11:13 am IST
ANI |
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Akasa Air on Tuesday issued travel advisories warning passengers of possible flight disruptions due to adverse weather conditions in Mumbai and Dharamshala.

People going through the rain at Crawford Market in Mumbai, India, on Monday.(Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT)

Akasa Air said heavy rainfall in Mumbai could lead to delays across its network and urged passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

"Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, some flights across our network may be delayed. We realise that this may inconvenience your travel plans and seek your patience and understanding. While this situation is completely beyond our control, please rest assured that our teams are always ready to assist you," the airline said in a statement.

The airline advised passengers to check the latest status of their flights before commencing travel to the airport.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet also said adverse weather conditions in Dharamshala could affect all arrivals, departures and their consequential flights.

"Due to bad weather in Dharamshala (DHM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," the airline said.

The weather department has also forecast that Madhya Maharashtra may experience heavy rainfall between June 25 and 27 and again on June 30.

 
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