Akash Ambani, Shloka name their second child Veda

Akash Ambani, the elder son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and his wife Shloka Mehta Ambani named their daughter Veda on Friday. The couple announced the news through a social media post. The post read, “With the grace of Lord Krishna and the blessings of Dhirubhai & Kokilaben Ambani, Prithvi is thrilled to announce the birth of his little baby sister — Veda Akash Ambani.”

The couple announced the news through a social media post.(AFP/File)

Over a week ago, the couple welcomed their second child — a baby girl. The couple had their first child Prithvi in December 2020.

Dhanraj Nathwani, a friend of the Ambani children and son of family confidant and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, took to Twitter to announce the birth of the girl child.

"Heartiest congratulations to Akash and Shloka Ambani on the joyous arrival of their little princess! May this precious blessing bring immense happiness and love to your lives," he had tweeted.

In November last year, Akash's twin sister Isha and her husband Anand Piramal became parents to twins who were named Krishna and Aadiya.

Mukesh Ambani has three children - twins Akash and Isha and younger son Anant. All are now involved with his oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate. While Akash looks after the telecom business, Isha is involved with the retail venture. Anant is looking after the new energy vertical.

