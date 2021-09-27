Akash Prime range of missile test-fired successfully

India successfully test-fired a new version of the Akash missile on Monday from the integrated test range at Odisha’s Chandipur. The new missile named Akash Prime intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial target which mimicked an enemy aircraft during its maiden flight test, officials familiar with the developments told news agency PTI.

The test took place around 4:30pm.

The officials said that the Akash Prime is equipped with indigenous active RF seeker for improved accuracy, which makes sure that the target at which the missile is fired is hit. Other improvements were also incorporated in Akash Prime like ensuring reliable performance under a low-temperature environment at higher altitudes.

“In comparison to the existing Akash system, Akash Prime is equipped with an indigenous active RF seeker for improved accuracy. Other improvements also ensure more reliable performance under a low-temperature environment at higher altitudes,” an official told news agency PTI. The modified ground system of the existing Akash weapon system was for the flight test.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Army, Indian Air Force and other stakeholders on the successful flight test of Akash Prime.

The defence minister said that the successful flight test proves the competence of the DRDO in designing and developing world-class missile systems.

DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy also congratulated the team involved for its successful flight test. He said that the Akash Prime system will further boost the confidence of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force. He said the Akash system will continue to develop more lethal missiles.

The DRDO earlier in March developed the Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology which will give technological advantage in developing long-range air-to-air missiles.

