Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Akash Prime range of missile test-fired successfully
india news

Akash Prime range of missile test-fired successfully

The officials said that the Akash Prime is equipped with indigenous active RF seeker for improved accuracy, which makes sure that the target at which the missile is fired is hit.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 27, 2021 10:07 PM IST
A new version of the Akash Missile – ‘Akash Prime’ has been successfully tested from Integrated Test Range (ITR), in Chandipur(ANI Photo)

India successfully test-fired a new version of the Akash missile on Monday from the integrated test range at Odisha’s Chandipur. The new missile named Akash Prime intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial target which mimicked an enemy aircraft during its maiden flight test, officials familiar with the developments told news agency PTI.

The test took place around 4:30pm.

The officials said that the Akash Prime is equipped with indigenous active RF seeker for improved accuracy, which makes sure that the target at which the missile is fired is hit. Other improvements were also incorporated in Akash Prime like ensuring reliable performance under a low-temperature environment at higher altitudes.

“In comparison to the existing Akash system, Akash Prime is equipped with an indigenous active RF seeker for improved accuracy. Other improvements also ensure more reliable performance under a low-temperature environment at higher altitudes,” an official told news agency PTI. The modified ground system of the existing Akash weapon system was for the flight test.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Army, Indian Air Force and other stakeholders on the successful flight test of Akash Prime.

RELATED STORIES

The defence minister said that the successful flight test proves the competence of the DRDO in designing and developing world-class missile systems.

DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy also congratulated the team involved for its successful flight test. He said that the Akash Prime system will further boost the confidence of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force. He said the Akash system will continue to develop more lethal missiles.

The DRDO earlier in March developed the Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology which will give technological advantage in developing long-range air-to-air missiles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akash missile
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘India would continue to work in framework’: Shringla at UNSC meet on nuclear non-proliferation

India administers over 1 crore single-day Covid-19 vaccine doses, 5th in a month

Cyclone Gulab: Parts of AP, Telangana may continue to witness heavy rain

News updates from HT: ‘It’s OK', says Tikait on public inconvenience for Bandh
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP