‘Akbar, Aurangzeb responsible…’: Owaisi's jibe at Modi over jobs, price rise

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday launched an all out attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party over unemployment, inflation and price rise.



Addressing a public meeting, Owaisi took a jibe at the prime minister saying that Mughal emperors Aurangzeb and Akbar were responsible for skyrocketing fuel price and unemployment.



“I want to tell the prime minister of this country if the youth is unemployed, inflation is skyrocketing and diesel costs ₹102 per litre, then it is Aurangzeb who is responsible. Modi is not to be blamed,” he said.



“If children don't have jobs, then emperor Akbar is responsible. If petrol is ₹104 or 115 per litre, then the one who built Taj Mahal is responsible. Had Taj Mahal not been built, petrol would have cost just ₹40 per litre. He was wrong to have built the Taj Mahal and the Red Fort. The money was supposed to be saved and handed over to PM Modi in 2014," the Hyderabad MP said.

The AIMIM chief also accused the saffron party of being obsessed with Mughals.

“For everything, you blame Muslims and the Mughals. In the history of India, was there only Mughal rule in the country? Chandragupta Maurya and Ashoka too ruled the country. But the BJP can only see Mughals. With one eye, it looks at Mughals and with another they see Pakistan”, he said.

On Pakistan, Owaisi said the Muslims had chosen India as their country and will stay here till the last breath.

“Neither we are the successors of Mughals nor we have anything to do with Pakistan. But they are obsessed with Jinnah. We have nothing to do with him as we rejected him. We are going to celebrate 75 years of our independence on August 15. The 20 crore Muslims in India are a witness to the fact that their ancestors had rejected Pakistan and owned India as their country,” he added.





