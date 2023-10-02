Akbar Lone, Kashmir’s mercurial politician with a short temper

In the aftermath of the latest controversy, Lone has stopped making statements. Political watchers say, he is grooming his son advocate Hilal Akbar to continue his political legacy in his home constituency, part of the Bandipora district.

After the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, when most mainstream political leaders were arrested, he and NC MP Hasnain Masoodi filed the petition against the revocation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court for which judgement was reserved after hearing the arguments from petitioners and the central government.

Pervez Majeed, political analyst, said that Lone has won all the elections he fought and continues to be popular in his constituency. “It is obvious that he derives his strength from the people who chose to elect him repeatedly. For them, he is their effective representative and they do seem to be bothered by the controversies he gets involved into; rather perhaps they enjoy the attention their representative receives out of the controversies.”

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he contested parliament elections from north Kashmir’s Baramulla Lok Sabha seat and won and became a became a parliamentarian for the first time.

However, from 2002, Lone again won three elections from Sonawari and continues to enjoy good support base in the native constituency.

Lone was the only mainstream politician who gave a tough fight to counterinsurgent leader Kuka Parray considered as 'de facto ruler' of Hajin and its adjoining localities in the late 90s.

Lone was a practising lawyer before joining politics. He contested assembly elections from the Sonwari constituency in north Kashmir and when insurgency started in Kashmir, he was on the hit list of not only militants but also the counterinsurgent group Ikhwan led by Kuka Parray. Lone had several narrow escapes as both militants and members of Ikhwan wanted to kill him. He was forced to migrate from his home at Naidkhai to Srinagar city where he now lives permanently.

Many within his party describe him as an "unguided missile" for opponents but an asset for the party who always stood by the party leadership even in the peak of militancy when everyone was afraid of speaking against militants or their supporters.

"Sometimes If he gets angry, he can't control his emotions. And when he realises, he has said (something) wrong, he apologises. And when he raised slogans in assembly it was done in a fit of anger. He is as Indian as any other leader of National Conference".

Lone defended his stance and said he would continue doing so inside and outside the Assembly as he saw “no wrong in it” and described this as his personal view. But for the National Conference leadership it was an awkward moment especially when BJP started targeting the party’s top leadership.

The assembly session was taking place in Jammu and NC members also started raising slogans: Lone — again shocking all who were present — raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans, triggering another round of condemnation.

The PDP and BJP were running a coalition government, the BJP members blamed Rohingya Muslims for an attack on an army installation in Sunjwan in Jammu and raised anti-Pakistan slogans.

Lone later "regretted" what he said and urged the media not to report the exchange but the abusive video clips went viral on social media. Later, the politician told close friends that he should have never used unparliamentary language against his erstwhile cabinet colleague.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah watched and listened silently to abusive exchange but from his gestures, it was evident he too felt uncomfortable with his language.

Although what Iftikhar said could not be heard because of the din in the house, Lone’s audible response left the whole assembly aghast.

The first instance was during his stint as a speaker of the house in 2011 when he used abusive language against senior opposition leader Molvi Iftikhar Hussain Ansari. It was for the first time that an exchange of that nature had taken place in the J&K assembly, shocking the legislators as well as the people in the gallery.

On at least two occasions, Lone’s party leadership were embarrassed because of the statements he made on the floor of the house.

In the last two decades, he has been elected thrice to the J&K legislative assembly on the NC ticket and served not only as a senior cabinet minister but also as the speaker of the house during the NC-Congress coalition government.

Those who have closely watched and followed Lone’s political career say he is nationalistic but add that the old — but not necessarily wily — politician gets easily provoked; they describe him as a "short-tempered" politician who often gets caught up in controversies because of his comments.

The group also alleged that the Lone is a known as “a supporter of secessionist forces operating in J&K, who supported Pakistan” when he was a member of the legislative assembly from 2002 to 2018 and raised slogans like ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ on the floor of the J&K assembly.

Former J&K minister who also served as speaker of the legislative assembly of former J&K state, Akbar Lone on September 5 submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court, saying he owes allegiance to the Constitution of India, a rare directive from the country’s top court to a politician.

A man of controversies

“A nationalist”

Law background and electoral popularity

Abrogation of Article 370

