Home / India News / Akhilesh calls on Telangana CM to discuss ‘national politics’

Akhilesh calls on Telangana CM to discuss ‘national politics’

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Jul 04, 2023 01:08 AM IST

The visit assumes significance in the wake of the recent meeting of about 15 opposition parties led by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in Patna to work out a common strategy to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the next year’s general elections

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav flew down to Hyderabad to have a three-hour-long meeting with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Monday, officials familiar with the developments said.

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav meets Telangana chief minister KCR on Monday. (ANI)
Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav meets Telangana chief minister KCR on Monday. (ANI)

The visit assumes significance in the wake of the recent meeting of about 15 opposition parties led by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in Patna to work out a common strategy to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the next year’s general elections.

Against the backdrop, the meeting of the SP chief, who was one of the key players in the opposition unity, with KCR raised a lot of curiosity. Yadav arrived in Hyderabad on Monday on a special flight and was received by senior minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav at Begumpet Airport.

An official statement from the chief minister’s office said KCR accorded a warm welcome to Yadav at his camp office and official residence Pragati Bhavan and hosted lunch for him. “Both the leaders discussed national politics and other issues,” the statement said.

The meeting concluded at around 5.30 pm, and Yadav returned to Lucknow without commenting on the meeting. There was no official statement from the Telangana CMO or the BRS leaders either.

KCR’s nephew and Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar, who was present at the meeting, refused to divulge details and said “no significance” should be given to the meeting.

KCR, who converted his regional outfit Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) into a national party BRS last year, has been aggressively attacking the BJP -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi in particular. However, he was not invited to the Patna meeting, nor did the BRS participate.

At a huge public rally in Khammam on Sunday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said his party would not have attended the opposition parties’ meeting had the BRS been invited.

“We shall keep the BRS at bay in our fight against the BJP,” he categorically said.

Efforts to reach out to senior BRS leaders like MPs K Kesava Rao or J Santosh Kumar did not yield any results, as they did not respond to calls or text messages.

Samajwadi Party Telangana unit president Prof Simhadri, who was present at the luncheon meeting with KCR, also did not respond to the calls.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out