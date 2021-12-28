Akhilesh Yadav pledges 5 lakh compensation for cyclists who die in roads accident

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday promised ₹5 lakh compensation for cyclists, who die in roads accident, and those killed in bull attacks if his party is voted back to power in Uttar Pradesh. He said bicycle tracks were built when he was the chief minister but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government ruined them.

“Cyclists die in road accidents,” Yadav said in Unnao during his Vijay Rath Yatra ahead of the polls in the state. “Just recently, near here, an elderly woman died after a bull attacked her.”

Yadav hit out at the BJP government and called its top leaders liars. He referred to chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s statement that millions got employment under his government. “...we still believe that Yogis and Babas do not lie. So now tell me, did anyone of you get jobs, employment. This government has started distributing smartphones and tablets, did anyone of you get them?”

The Samajwadi Party chief accused the government of running away from its responsibility and leaving people to die during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. “This government is responsible for the Covid deaths. People did not get medicines, beds, or oxygen. Unnao’s people saw dead bodies floating in the Ganga.”

Yadav called change is necessary for the state. “...there cannot be a bigger liar than BJP (leaders). They lied to farmers about doubling their income, to youths about jobs.” He called the Kanpur Metro project the previous SP’s gift to the city.

“This government continues inaugurating already inaugurated projects and relays foundation for already funded projects. And the Kanpur Metro is one more in the series as the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) inaugurated it in Kanpur. The project was founded by the SP government. Today, I announce that on return to power, the SP government will extend the Kanpur Metro to Unnao across the Ganga.”

He referred to the recovery of cash worth crores from the house of a trader in Kanpur. “There was so much cash that several currency-counting machines were requisitioned and still the counting continues on the fourth day.” He called it the biggest cash discovery ever in the state. “Take out the call details (of the trader) and it will be proven that the cash is related to the BJP. The BJP should also tell us if so much cash was found, then did the demonetisation not fail?”

