Search
Thu, Nov 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Aligarh school teacher objects to singing of Vande Mataram during morning assembly, suspended

ANI |
Published on: Nov 13, 2025 04:14 pm IST

The teacher reportedly refused to participate in the recitation of the National Anthem and Vande Mataram and objected to its recitation.

An assistant teacher in Aligarh district has been suspended for allegedly opposing the singing of the National Anthem and Vande Mataram during the morning assembly at a government school.

The incident took place at the Shahpur Qutub Upper Primary School.(Unsplash/Representational Image)
The incident took place at the Shahpur Qutub Upper Primary School.(Unsplash/Representational Image)

The incident took place at the Shahpur Qutub Upper Primary School, creating a stir among staff and students.

According to reports, during the school's morning prayer session, assistant teacher Samshul Hasan reportedly refused to participate in the recitation of the National Anthem and Vande Mataram and objected to its recitation. His conduct was deemed as indisciplined and disrespectful toward national symbols.

Taking the incident seriously, the Basic Education Officer (BSA) of Aligarh, Rakesh Kumar Singh, ordered the immediate suspension of the officer. The BSA stated that the teacher's behaviour was unbecoming of a government servant and violated the code of conduct expected from educators.

"Such acts not only breach professional ethics but also send a wrong message to students," Singh said, adding that an inquiry has been initiated into the matter. The Block Education Officer has been directed to conduct a detailed investigation, and further disciplinary action will be taken based on the report.

Meanwhile, the education department has advised all teachers across the district to ensure their active participation in the singing of the National Anthem and Vande Mataram during school assemblies. The department emphasised that these practices instil a sense of respect, unity, and patriotism among students.

Local authorities have also been alerted, and the incident has prompted discussions on maintaining decorum and national pride in educational institutions.

Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Delhi Blast Live on Hindustan Times.
Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Delhi Blast Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Aligarh school teacher objects to singing of Vande Mataram during morning assembly, suspended
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On