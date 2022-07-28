All above 17 years of age can register for voter ID. Details here

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced that the youngsters above the age of 17 years need not wait till the pre-requisite criterion of attaining age of 18 years to apply for their voter card -- they can now apply in advance. The Commission unveiled the new model today saying the youth of the country will now get four opportunities every year to join the voters list.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ECI led by Chief Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Shri Anup Chandra Pandey directed officials of all states “to work out tech-enabled solutions such that the youth” who have attained the age of 17 years are facilitated to file their advance applications to get the voter card as they turn 18.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ECI has released three additional qualifying dates -- April 1, July 1 and October 1 -- apart from January 1. The electoral roll will now be updated every three months and eligible youngsters can register in the qualifying quarter in which they turn 18 years old.

The applicants will receive an electoral photo identity card (EPIC) following the preliminary procedures.

The Commission has also made the registration forms more user friendly and simpler.

The new registration method for voter card will also open for the current round of yearly revision of the electoral roll 2023. However, the new forms for advance application will be available only from August 1.

For all those who are above the age of 18 years and are applying for their voter IDs, here's how to do it:

Download Voter Helpline App offered by the Election Commission of India from Playstore/iOS.

On the display page, click on easily visible ‘voter registration’ and select the second option from the list which says ‘New Voter Registration (Form 6).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All you need to know about Form 6

1. Once you select the new registration option, you will be asked to communicate with Voter Mitra - a personal digital assistant, who will guide you through the process.

2. Next, register your mobile number. Once done, click on ‘Yes, applying for the first time.’

3. Fill out necessary information like state, assembly constituency, date of birth, and a relevant birth proof document to proceed.

4. At the bottom of the page, you will need to download an attached ‘age declaration form’ .

5. Upload a picture of yourself, stating your gender, name and other personal particulars.

6. Then you'll be asked to enter the details of an immediate family member residing with you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

7. On the next step, add your address and village, post office, pin code details, stating your district, constituency and attach an address proof to complete the step.

8. Finally, approve the declaration in the final step and submit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail