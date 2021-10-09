Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
All Congress unit chiefs to observe 3-hour 'maun' on Monday protesting Lakhimpur violence
All Congress unit chiefs to observe 3-hour 'maun' on Monday protesting Lakhimpur violence

BJP leader, Haryana home minister Anil Vij said Navjot Sidhu's 'maun vrat' is actually beneficial for Congress and the country.
Youth Congress supporters climb over police barricades during a protest over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident near Union Home Minister's residence, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 08:06 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

The Congress has asked all its state and Union Territory unit chiefs to observe a three-hour ‘maun’ on Monday demanding the immediate removal of Union minister Ajay Mishra and the arrest of his son Ashish Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The 'maun vrat' will be observed between 10am and 1pm outside Raj Bhavans or centra government offices. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu has already observed 'maun' since Friday night as he reached Lakhimpur Kheri. he also observed a hunger strike, which he withdrew on Saturday after Asish Mishra went to the police for interrogation.

Sidhu begins ‘maun vrat’ demanding arrest of accused in Lakhimpur Kheri case

While the Congress is aiming at a nationwide protest over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Haryana home minister Anil Vij said Sidhu's 'maun vrat' is actually beneficial for the Congress and the country. "Congress leader Sidhu kept maun vrat. If he keeps this forever, it will be very beneficial for Congress and the country," Vij said.

 

On Saturday, Youth Congress workers took out protests in New Delhi and clashed with Delhi Police. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a platform of farm unions, said farmers from various states would arrive at Lakhimpur Kheri on October 12 to mourn the death of four farmers and a journalist killed in the incident. Farm unions will also block train movement on October 18 and hold a mahapanchayat at Lucknow on October 28.

As you eat today: Congress ups demand for Lakhimpur justice; Rahul Gandhi has an appeal

"From Gorakhpur to Lakhimpur, the journey of democracy shows the might of the government only applies to the poor. When it comes to powerful people, the government comes to its knees," Congress leader Pawan Khera said at a press meet on Saturday.

"How do we expect the prime minister to ensure that all his ministers follow the raj dharma when he himself as the chief minister of Gujarat had ignored the advice by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The same PM had written a letter to Uttar Pradesh chief secretary against this very person who is now the minister of state for home," Khera added.

indian national congress lakhimpur kheri
