All flights to and from Goa cancelled as cyclone Tauktae intensifies

The official Twitter handle of Airports Authority of India, Goa International Airport tweeted, "Considering prevalent weather conditions in, around, en route Goa due to very severe cyclonic storm "Tauktae", all airlines have cancelled their flight operations to and from Goa for today".
ANI | , Panaji
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Large waves seen hitting the coast on the bank of the Arabian sea at Aguada due to Cyclone 'Tauktae. (ANI)

Owing to the possibility of intensification of the cyclonic storm Tauktae, all airlines have cancelled their flight operations to and from Goa on Sunday.

The official Twitter handle of Airports Authority of India, Goa International Airport tweeted, "Considering prevalent weather conditions in, around, en route Goa due to very severe cyclonic storm "Tauktae", all airlines have cancelled their flight operations to and from Goa for today".

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Cyclone Tauktae will hit the coastal areas of Goa by late afternoon and is very likely to keep moving in the north northwest direction.

It further stated that due to the effect of the cyclone, the state will continue to witness strong winds and rainfall throughout the day.

In a video message posted on Twitter on Saturday, Chief Minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant had said, "In view of Cyclone Tauktae, the State has activated its lifesaving machinery on beaches. NDRF team comprising 22 personnel carrying life-saving equipment has already arrived. Also, control rooms have been set up at District and Taluka level." (ANI)

