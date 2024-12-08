All Indians in Syria safe, embassy in touch with them, says Centre: Report

All Indian nationals in Syria are safe, where Islamist rebels removed president Bashar al-Assad from power, government sources told PTI.



Sources told the agency that the Indian embassy continues to remain operational in Damascus, and is in touch with all the Indian citizens who are safe.



The embassy remains available to assist Indian nationals in Syria, sources added. According to official data, there are about 90 Indian nationals in Syria, including 14 who are working in various UN organisations.



People remove the Syrian flag from the entrance of ousted president Bashar al-Assad's Al-Muhajirin residence in Damascus on Sunday. (AFP)

"Our Embassy continues to remain operational in Damascus, Syria. The Embassy is in touch with all Indian nationals, and they are safe," a source told PTI.



In an advisory issued on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asked Indian citizens to avoid travelling to Syria. The ministry also asked Indians currently residing in Syria to remain in touch with the Indian embassy in Damascus.



"In view of the situation prevailing in Syria, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all travel to Syria, until further notification," the MEA said.

"Indians currently in Syria are requested to remain in touch with Indian Embassy in Damascus at their emergency helpline number 963 993385973 (also on WhatsApp) and email ID hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in for updates.



"Those who can, are advised to leave by the earliest available commercial flights and others are requested to observe utmost precaution about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum," it said.

Syrian rebels end Assad family's 50-year rule

Bashar al-Assad reportedly resigned and fled Syria to an undisclosed location, marking the end of five-decades-long rule of his family on the country.



ALSO READ: Who are Hayat Tahrir al-Sham? The Syrian rebels who overthrew Bashar al-Assad



Joyful crowds gathered in squares in Damascus, waving the Syrian revolutionary flag in scenes that recalled the early days of the Arab Spring uprising, before a brutal crackdown and the rise of an insurgency plunged the country into a nearly 14-year civil war.



ALSO READ: Has Bashar al-Assad's plane crashed? Speculation as Syrian flight disappears mysteriously



Several people ransacked the presidential palace and residence after President Bashar Assad and other top officials vanished, their whereabouts unknown.



Syrian state television broadcast a rebel statement early Sunday saying Assad had been overthrown and all prisoners had been released. They called on people to preserve the institutions of “the free Syrian state.”



