All parties want elections in UP with protocols: CEC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is committed to holding free and fair assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh with strict implementation of the Covid-19 protocol, chief election commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra on Thursday said, adding that all political parties in the state wanted elections as per schedule.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The tenure of Uttar Pradesh Assembly ends on 14 May. Representatives of all political parties met us and told us that elections should be conducted on time following all Covid-19 protocols. We have also met all district magistrates and superintendents of police of the districts, (and) other senior officers,” Chandra said.

Citing Covid-19 pandemic, the CEC said the number of polling booths will be increased to ensure social distancing and the voting time will be extended by an hour. He added that only fully vaccinated polling staff will be deployed at booths.

“Earlier, a booth was made for 1,500 voters. But keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of voters in each booth has been reduced to 1,250. Because of this, the number of polling booths will be increased by 11,000. So, a total of 174,351 polling booths will be set up (in Uttar Pradesh),” Chandra said at a press conference in Lucknow after the poll panel’s three-day visit to the poll-bound state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly are scheduled for early next year.

Chandra said that while announcing the schedule for the assembly elections, the poll panel will take cognisance of the Covid-19 situation in all five poll-bound states. “A decision on curtailing big political rallies and holding virtual rallies will be taken according to the Covid graph,” he added.

The commission will also take notice of the Allahabad high court’s request to defer the assembly election in the state as well as to ban rallies and public meetings in view of the growing concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, he said.

The Allahabad high court had on December 23 requested the Union government and the ECI to defer the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections due to a possible Omicron-led third wave of Covid-19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandra also said the EC is committed to increasing the poll percentage in Uttar Pradesh. During the 2017 assembly elections, 61% voters exercised their franchise whereas in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the poll percentage in the state dropped to 59%. “EC will launch an awareness campaign to motivate voters to cast their vote,” he said.

Meanwhile, the poll body said all political parties in the state have expressed their desire to conduct elections as per the schedule.

Samajwadi Party state unit president Naresh Uttam Patel said, “The SP delegation on December 28 told the Election Commission of India (ECI) to hold assembly poll on schedule with strict implementation of the Covid-appropriate behaviour to check surge of the Covid cases.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has told the ECI to hold the assembly elections as per schedule, party’s state unit vice-president JPS Rathore said, adding, “The ECI should ensure the implementation of the Covid-19 protocol during the election campaign and polls.”

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national general secretary Mewa Lal Gautam said, “The BSP wants assembly election on schedule. In view of the Covid pandemic and increase in the cases, the ECI should restrict the rallies and road shows organised by the parties across the state.”

State Congress committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu said besides holding assembly elections on schedule, the ECI should ensure that all the political parties follow the Covid-19 protocol during the election campaign.

Citizens above 80 years of age and the differently abled voters will have the option of exercising their franchise from home, Chandra said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The EC team had a meeting with the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and health secretary over Covid-19 vaccination. “I have been told that 86% of people (eligible population) in the state have got the first dose and 49% the second shot of Covid vaccine. We have been assured that in 15 to 20 days, all eligible people will get their first dose. We have asked for increasing vaccination,” Chandra told reporters on the last day of his visit, adding that only fully vaccinated frontline personnel will be deputed on the poll duties.

A health nodal officer will be appointed in all the 75 districts to review the poll preparations according to Covid-19 protocol.

The district magistrates have been directed to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour will be adhered to at the booths. They have also been asked to make arrangements for thermal scanners, sanitiser, face masks, drinking water, toilet, electricity supply, wheel chairs as well as lift and drop facilities for the senior citizens, CEC said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, the full bench of EC met representatives of political parties, district magistrates, superintendents of police, divisional commissioners, commissioners of police, inspectors general of police, state’s chief electoral officer, officers of various enforcement agencies, nodal officers of the state police and central paramilitary forces.

On Thursday, the EC team met newly appointed chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and director general of police Mukul Goel.

Administrative and police officers have been directed “not to be biased toward any political party during the election campaign”, Chandra said, adding that all political parties should be given a “level playing field” during the campaign. “Strict action will be taken against the officers who violate the order,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON