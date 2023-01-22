All problems of Earth will vanish when cow slaughter is stopped: Gujarat court

A Gujarat court has made some observations on cow slaughter as it dealt with a case of the illegal transport of cattle from Maharashtra. Giving life imprisonment to the accused, the court said all problems of the earth will be solved that day no drop of cow blood falls on the earth, LiveLaw and Bar and Bench reported. Likewise, the universe will cease to exist if cows become extinct, the district court of Tapi said.

The order was passed in November by principal district judge Samir Vinodchandra Vyas. "Science has proved that houses made of cow-dung are not affected by atomic radiation. Use of Gaumutra (cow urine) is a cure for many incurable diseases. Cow is the symbol of religion," the judge claimed.

Referring to shlokas, the court said where cows are happy, wealth is gained and the opposite happens where cows are persecuted. "Cow is the mother of Rudra, daughter of Vasu, sister of Aditiputras and treasure of Dhrutroop Amrit," the court said.

"Cow is not only an animal, but it is the mother. That is why it is given the name of the mother. None is so grateful as a cow. A cow is the living planet of 68 crore holy places and 33 crore gods. The day when no drop of blood of cow drops on the earth, all problems will be solved and the well-being of the earth will be established," the court said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.