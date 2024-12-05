All schools in Delhi to resume physical classes after SC order on GRAP measures

The Directorate of Education on Thursday ordered the resumption of normal physical classes in all government and private schools in the national capital. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that Delhi's air quality improved to 'moderate' category on Thursday. (ANI)

The decision comes after the Supreme Court allowed GRAP 4 measures to be relaxed to GRAP 2 in the city. The top court directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) that at any point when the air quality index (AQI) breaches 350 or 400, Stage 3 or 4 will immediately be enforced.

The apex court said that it will continue to monitor the execution of GRAP measures in the national capital.

The DoE's circular said that all government, government-aided, and unaided recognized private schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD, and Delhi Cantonment Board are informed that circulars ordering online classes in the national capital are "hereby revoked". "All classes in all schools are to be held in physical mode with immediate effect," it read.

It further directed the heads of all schools to inform the students, staff members, and parents about the same.

The national capital's air quality improved on Thursday, with the AQI being recorded at 161, 'moderate category'.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The physical classes were replaced with online classes on November 17, except for students of Classes 10 and 12. The decision was taken in view of the 'severe plus' AQI in the national capital.

However, the next day, on November 18, classes 10 and 12 were also moved to the online mode.

Notably, under GRAP Stage 4, restrictions were imposed on diesel-run vehicles, except those carrying essential goods. Non-essential light commercial vehicles, and trucks, were all barred from entering Delhi unless they operated on LNG, CNG, or BS-VI diesel.

Similar to schools, offices in Delhi NCR were also advised to operate at 50 per cent capacity, with the remaining workforce working from home. Many offices complied with the advice and granted employees the WFH facility.

Under Stage 2 of GRAP, however, some of these restrictions are relaxed. But prohibition continues to remain on the use of coal and firewood, including tandoors in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries.

