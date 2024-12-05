Supreme Court allows GRAP 4 measures to be relaxed to GRAP Stage 2 in Delhi

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed GRAP 4 measures to be relaxed to GRAP Stage 2 in Delhi. The court directed CAQM to ensure that any day when AQI crosses 350 or 400, Stage 3 or Stage 4 will be immediately enforced. The top court will continue monitoring GRAP measures.



The apex court suggested that the CAQM include some additional measures from GRAP 3 in curbs till the AQI further improves in Delhi-NCR. The court also directed the air quality monitoring panel not to go below stage 2 of GRAP restrictions in Delhi-NCR.

Delhi's AQI improves

The capital's air quality on Thursday improved with the AQI settling in the ‘moderate’ category at 161, PTI reported. Of the 38 monitoring stations that recorded air quality data, only six stations reported levels in the poor category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The city's minimum temperature settled 1.0 notches below normal at 8.5 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

It has forecast mainly clear sky during the day while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.