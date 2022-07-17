All you need to know about Oppn’s vice-presidential candidate Margaret Alva

n 1983, Margaret Alva, one of the leading woman leaders from southern India, became the vice-chairperson of the Rajya Sabha. 39 years later, Alva, a long-time Congress leader, has been selected as the Opposition parties’ nominee for the vice-presidential election. The former Union minister and five terms parliamentarian is pitted against the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Jagdeep Dhankhar, who served as the governor of West Bengal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alva brings with her rich political as well as administrative experience. She had been Union minister of state (MoS) for parliamentary affairs (1984–85), youth and sports, women and child development and science and technology. Alva is also well-versed with parliamentary issues as she has been a member in several House panels including the consultative committee on external affairs, one of her pet issues, and information and broadcasting, women development, transport and tourism.

Her vast career in Parliament started in 1974 when she was elected to Rajya Sabha. In 1999, she got elected to Lok Sabha for the first time. She didn’t get re-elected in Parliament.

Alva has also served as the governor of Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

Also Read | ‘With great humility…’: Reacts Margaret Alva, Oppn’s vice-president pick

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The feisty leader is also known for raising her voice against the Congress’ ticket distribution in Karnataka in 2008 and alleged that the tickets were open to bidders, resulting in a major fiasco within the Congress. The party officially denied her claims and some of her political responsibilities were taken away. And in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, Alva didn’t get any ministerial responsibilities.

According to a senior Congress leader, for the past few years, she has been largely inactive in the Congress. In her Twitter bio, Alva doesn’t mention anything about the party but says, “5 Term Member of Parliament | Former Union Minister & Governor. Author, ‘Courage & Commitment’”

While the Opposition has virtually no chance of winning the election, Alva’s nomination is seen as an outreach to south Indian voters. A senior Opposition leader maintained that fielding a woman candidate also shows the Opposition’s commitment against gender bias.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alva remained a die-hard Congress activist in her political career. A member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), she became convenor of the Karnataka Congress’ women’s front in 1972.

“Four factors went in her favour. She has vast experience, a woman candidate, belongs to South India and minority community,” said a senior Congress leader.