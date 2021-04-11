Home / India News / Allahabad high court Chief Justice tests positive for Covid-19
Allahabad high court Chief Justice tests positive for Covid-19

District Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rishi Sahai said Justice Govind Mathur, is in home isolation after testing positive.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 03:37 AM IST
File photo of Allahabad high court(ANI Photo)

The Chief Justice of the Allahabad high court, Justice Govind Mathur, has tested positive for Covid-19, health officials familiar with the matter said late on Saturday.

District Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rishi Sahai said the Chief Justice is in home isolation after testing positive.

He said officials were keeping a close watch on Justice Mathur’s health and added that he was doing well.

The health official said that the district registered its biggest single-day spike since the outbreak began with 1,682 new cases on Saturday.

