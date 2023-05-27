Allahabad HC to take up Mathura Idgah petitions

Prayagraj: The Allahabad high court on Friday directed that all matters related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute pending before a Mathura court be transferred to it.

Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra’s order came on a plea by Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman at Katra Keshav Dev Khewat Mathura (deity) through the next friend, Ranjana Agnihotri, who is also an advocate, and seven others. Next friend is a legal representative of someone incapable of maintaining a suit directly.

The petitioners had requested that the original trial be conducted by the high court as the matter involved is of national importance.

“Let the district judge, Mathura, prepare a list of all such cases of similar nature involving the subject matter and touching upon its periphery, expressly or by implication, which include particulars of such cases and these suits/cases along with record as above. Thereafter, all such matters shall be duly forwarded to this court within two weeks and the same shall stand transferred to this court in exercise of suo motu powers of this court,” the court said.

“It is requested to the respected chief justice to kindly nominate an appropriate bench for trial and disposal of such suits so withdrawn,” it added.

Multiple suits have been filed in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute in different courts of Mathura, with a common claim that the Eidgah complex was constructed on a part of 13.37-acre land belonging to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust. The suits have demanded that the mosque, which abuts the temple, be removed and the land returned to the trust.