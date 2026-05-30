Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan on Saturday said an investigation would be launched into the alleged security lapses and missing valuables at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple here after consulting the Home Ministry.

Allegations of missing valuables at Padmanabhaswamy temple to be probed: Kerala Devaswom Minister

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Emphasising that the issue would be discussed with utmost seriousness, the minister said no one would be allowed to meddle with temple assets under any circumstances.

The government had sought a report from the temple administrative committee and their response came, he told reporters here.

"However, that will not prevent the government from conducting an inquiry. After discussions with the Home Ministry, an investigation will be announced," Muraleedharan said.

His remarks came a day after the administrative committee of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple rejected a police report alleging missing valuables and security lapses at the famed shrine and sought action against the officers who prepared it.

Responding to questions regarding the non-disclosure of details related to the temple's funds, the minister said all accounts connected with the shrine should be transparent.

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{{^usCountry}} "Even if the temple does not make the accounts public, the government will disclose the accounts under its custody. Government funds, too, should be transparent," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Even if the temple does not make the accounts public, the government will disclose the accounts under its custody. Government funds, too, should be transparent," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to an issue concerning the ongoing SIT probe into the alleged loss of gold at the Sabarimala temple, Muraleedharan said the government was not satisfied with the developments so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to an issue concerning the ongoing SIT probe into the alleged loss of gold at the Sabarimala temple, Muraleedharan said the government was not satisfied with the developments so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, he noted that the government did not have the authority to replace the Special Investigation Team , as it had been appointed by the High Court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, he noted that the government did not have the authority to replace the Special Investigation Team , as it had been appointed by the High Court. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We will seek legal advice and take further steps in the matter," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We will seek legal advice and take further steps in the matter," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a statement issued on Friday, the Padmanabhaswamy Temple committee said a detailed internal verification found that the diamond ornament described as "missing" in the police report was safely kept inside the sanctum sanctorum. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement issued on Friday, the Padmanabhaswamy Temple committee said a detailed internal verification found that the diamond ornament described as "missing" in the police report was safely kept inside the sanctum sanctorum. {{/usCountry}}

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The committee said a report submitted by the temple executive officer, following an inspection of ornaments, lamps and inventory records, confirmed that gold coins, gold bars and other offerings made by devotees were securely preserved and properly accounted for.

It also said periodic audits of the valuables were being conducted.

Rejecting allegations of security breaches, the committee maintained that all devotees, staff members and guests entering the temple were subject to screening by the Kerala Police security wing stationed at the shrine.

The committee accused the police officers concerned of submitting a "factually incorrect report" without consulting temple authorities or conducting a proper inquiry, and alleged that it had tarnished the reputation of the temple administration and governing committee.

At a meeting held on Friday, the administrative committee decided to ask the Kerala government to take appropriate action against the officers responsible for the report.

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The controversy surfaced after media reports claimed that around 78 grams of gold bars and coins offered by devotees were allegedly missing from the temple. The reports also referred to a police communication flagging "serious security lapses" at the shrine.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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