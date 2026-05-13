Alleged narco-terrorist extradited from Portugal; NIA takes custody

An alleged narco-terrorist wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been extradited from Portugal and taken into custody by the federal agency.

A native of Punjab’s Amritsar, Shera had allegedly masterminded a conspiracy to smuggle narcotics from Pakistan. (Representative file photo)

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Identified as Iqbal Singh alias Shera, the accused is a key conspirator and handler of an India-based narco-terror module engaged in smuggling heroin from Pakistan.

The NIA said in a statement that Shers was taken into custody at the Delhi airport immediately after he arrived from Portugal, to where he had absconded in 2020. “His successful extradition and arrest come as a major shot in the arm for the NIA’s fight against Pakistan-backed narco and cross-border terrorism,” the agency said.

A native of Punjab’s Amritsar, Shera had allegedly masterminded a conspiracy to smuggle narcotics from Pakistan into the border state.

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“He coordinated and supervised the trafficking and distribution of the smuggled drugs, and channelised the proceeds through hawala networks to Pakistan- and Kashmir-based operatives of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) terrorist outfit to facilitate terror activities,” the agency said.

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{{^usCountry}} A non-bailable warrant was issued against him in October 2020, following which an Interpol red notice was published in June 2021. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A non-bailable warrant was issued against him in October 2020, following which an Interpol red notice was published in June 2021. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “To further the anti-India narco terror conspiracy, Shera had formed a terror gang and operated a Punjab-based network involved in trafficking large quantities of heroin, collecting sale proceeds, and transferring funds to handlers and terror operatives. He maintained close links with Pakistan-based HM operatives,” NIA said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “To further the anti-India narco terror conspiracy, Shera had formed a terror gang and operated a Punjab-based network involved in trafficking large quantities of heroin, collecting sale proceeds, and transferring funds to handlers and terror operatives. He maintained close links with Pakistan-based HM operatives,” NIA said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The case was originally registered by the Punjab Police following the arrest of an HM overground worker, Hilal Ahmed Shergojri. Police had also recovered ₹29 lakh in alleged drug proceeds from Shergojri – a close aide of deceased terrorist commander Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case was originally registered by the Punjab Police following the arrest of an HM overground worker, Hilal Ahmed Shergojri. Police had also recovered ₹29 lakh in alleged drug proceeds from Shergojri – a close aide of deceased terrorist commander Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo. {{/usCountry}}

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