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Alleged narco-terrorist extradited from Portugal; NIA takes custody

Identified as Iqbal Singh alias Shera, the accused is a key conspirator and handler of an India-based narco-terror module engaged in smuggling heroin from Pakistan

Published on: May 13, 2026 04:30 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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An alleged narco-terrorist wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been extradited from Portugal and taken into custody by the federal agency.

A native of Punjab’s Amritsar, Shera had allegedly masterminded a conspiracy to smuggle narcotics from Pakistan. (Representative file photo)

Identified as Iqbal Singh alias Shera, the accused is a key conspirator and handler of an India-based narco-terror module engaged in smuggling heroin from Pakistan.

The NIA said in a statement that Shers was taken into custody at the Delhi airport immediately after he arrived from Portugal, to where he had absconded in 2020. “His successful extradition and arrest come as a major shot in the arm for the NIA’s fight against Pakistan-backed narco and cross-border terrorism,” the agency said.

A native of Punjab’s Amritsar, Shera had allegedly masterminded a conspiracy to smuggle narcotics from Pakistan into the border state.

Also Read: Assault case: Arrested in Texas, Punjab-origin man extradited to Canada

“He coordinated and supervised the trafficking and distribution of the smuggled drugs, and channelised the proceeds through hawala networks to Pakistan- and Kashmir-based operatives of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) terrorist outfit to facilitate terror activities,” the agency said.

 
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