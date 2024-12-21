'Allu Arjun smiled and said…': Akbaruddin Owaisi's serious allegations against Pushpa-2 star on stampede

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Saturday levelled some serious allegations against Telugu actor Allu Arjun over his response to the tragic stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of his recent release 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.' AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi alleged that despite being informed about the tragedy, Allu Arjun continued watching the film.(ANI)

Speaking in the Telangana Assembly, Owaisi without naming Allu Arjun, accused the actor of "irresponsible behaviour" and lacking empathy after the accident led to the death of a woman and the injury of others.

The AIMIM leader further alleged that despite being informed about the tragedy, the actor continued watching the film with no concern for the victims.

"I do not want to name that famous film star, but as per my knowledge, when that film star was told that there was a stampede outside the theatre, two children had fallen and a woman had died, then that star smiled and said that 'the film is going to be a hit now," PTI quoted Owaisi as saying.

"Despite this, he watched the entire film and was waving his hand towards the crowd while leaving. He is giving the message that the government is doing injustice. He did not even bother to go and inquire about their condition (the injured)," the leader added.

In contrast to Owaisi's remarks, several political figures have come out in support of Allu Arjun. Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president K T Rama Rao came down heavily on the Congress government in Telangana for arresting the actor.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay also said the actor deserved better treatment.

What happened at Sandhya Theatre during Pushpa-2 premier

On December 4, when Allu Arjun attended the premiere of his film Puspa-2 in Hyderabad, a massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, and the situation escalated when he waved to his fans from the sunroof of his vehicle, causing a stampede.

Tragically, a woman named Revathi lost her life in the chaos while two children were left injured.

Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested but was released the next day after being granted bail by the Telangana High Court on furnishing a ₹50,000 bond.

Allu Arjun's response

Actor Allu Arjun on Saturday said the stampede incident was purely an accident and denied the allegations made by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on the roadshow.

Hours after Reddy slammed the actor for holding a roadshow and waving to the crowds at the theatre, without referring to anyone, the 'Pushpa 2' star refuted the allegations and said it was not a procession or a roadshow.

(With PTI inputs)