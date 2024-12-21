Cinematography minister slams Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule, says it only succeeds in ‘ruining the youth’

Pushpa 2 The Rule has been a mammoth success at the box office, even though the release of the film was linked with an unexpected controversy. On the eve of the release of the film, a woman died and a child was rendered critical after a stampede erupted in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun was arrested last week and released the next day on bail. Now cinematography minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has issued his statement on the film after having watched it, and said it only suceeds in ruining the youth. (Also read: Allu Arjun emotionally responds to allegations against him in Pushpa 2 stampede: ‘This is a new low, am I not a father?’) Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule became the biggest Hindi nett of all time.(Twitter)

‘If you think Pushpa 2 is good…’

Addressing the press meet on Saturday, cinematography minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said in Telugu: “If you think Pushpa 2 is good, watch it. I watched it too. I've decided not to watch any films other than historic or devotional or Telangana movies from now on. Because after putting off my work for 3 and a half hours and watching this film I realised all it will do is ruin the youth.”

He then handed over a cheque of ₹25 lakhs to the family members of the stampede.

More details

A stampede-like situation broke out at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, where Allu Arjun was also present along with his wife Sneha Reddy and co-star Rashmika Mandanna. The stampede led to the death of 35-year-old Revathi, while her son is still in the hospital in critical condition.

Following his arrest, Allu Arjun was released from the Hyderabad jail last week. Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi have also made some serious allegations against the actor. He addressed the press at his residence and said, "I feel humiliated, and this is character assassination. People have known me for 20 years now, would I speak like this? I am unable to even go to work.”