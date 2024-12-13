Allu Arjun stampede case: Actor to stay the night in jail, fans stage protest

Telugu actor Allu Arjun will be required to spend the night in jail due to a delay in the release of his interim bail order, Chanchalguda prison authorities confirmed to The Times of India. Telugu actor Allu Arjun will be required to spend the night in jail (PTI)

The actor was arrested at his residence on Friday morning, related to a case concerning the death of a woman during a stampede at the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule. He was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a lower court and later granted interim bail.

Following the delay in his release, hundreds of his supporters gathered outside the Hyderabad jail to protest, reported India Today. Deputy Commissioner of Telangana Police, A Srinivas, said that he is likely to be released on Saturday.

A 35-year-old woman died, and her eight-year-old son was hospitalized on December 4 during a stampede-like incident at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad where thousands of fans had gathered for the premiere of Allu Arjun's movie.

The police filed a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management, based on a complaint from the woman's family.

The national award-winning actor was taken to the Chikkadpally police station in a police vehicle. He was moved to jail under heavy security after appearing before the Nampally court.

Allu Arjun subsequently approached the Telangana High Court, which granted him interim bail for four weeks. The court noted that, despite being a public figure, the actor retained his right to life and liberty as a citizen.

Justice Juvvadi Sridevi observed that the actor could not be held responsible for the incident, as he had merely attended the premiere of his movie.