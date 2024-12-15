Allu Arjun was normal in jail, had rice and vegetable curry in dinner: Official

Actor Allu Arjun, who spent a night in jail despite being granted a four-week interim bail on the day of his arrest in the 'Pusha 2' stampede case on Friday, spent the night “normally” and took rice and vegetable curry for dinner, according to a senior official of the Telangana Police's prisons department. Allu Arjun arrives to speak with the media at his residence after he was released from the jail, in Hyderabad, Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Arjun was released from Hyderabad's Chanchalguda Central prison on Saturday morning.

“He was quite normal and did not appear depressed. Normally, the dinner time is 5:30 pm. However, late admissions are also served food. He had rice and vegetable curry, and was treated as a special prisoner as ordered by the court,” the official told PTI.

While “separate class” prisoners are provided with a cot, table and chair, Arjun did not seek these favours from the jail authorities, the official said.

On a charge by the ‘Pushpa 2’ star's lawyer that the actor was not released despite the high court's order, the official reasoned that under the jail manual, prisoners are not released after 7 pm.

“Only in exceptional cases, the release time is extended by up to 9 pm. Arjun was brought at 6:30 pm yesterday and released at 6:20 am today. The Jailer should be present to complete the formalities for an inmate's release. The interim bail order physical copy arrived from the court only at 11.30 PM,” he stated.

On December 4, a woman 35, died and her son, 8, was hospitliased during a stampede-like situation at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre when thousands of fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of the blockbuster 'Pushpa 2.'

Following the incident, the police registered a case against Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the complaint lodged by the woman's family.