All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight

The aerial distance between San Francisco and Bengaluru is one of the longest in the world.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 01:06 PM IST
An all-women cockpit crew will operate the inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight on Saturday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

The Air India flight will fly on Saturday over the North Pole, taking the Atlantic route to reach Bengaluru, a senior official of the airline said.

“All women cockpit crew consisting of Capt Zoya Aggarwal, Capt Papagari Thanmai, Capt Akansha Sonaware & Capt Shivani Manhas will operate the historic inaugural flight between Bengaluru & San Francisco,” Puri said on Twitter.

“Air India's woman power flies high around the world,” Puri said.

The inaugural flight AI176 will depart from San Francisco in the USA at 8.30 pm (local time) on Saturday and it will land at the Kempegowda International Airport at 3.45 am (local time) on Monday.

